Sabres' Jack Eichel: Scoring streak at 18 games
Eichel recorded an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.
The 23-year-old had to put his scoring streak on pause Thursday while he tended to a minor upper-body injury, but Eichel returned to action Saturday and picked up a point in his 18th straight game. He's racked up a massive 16 goals and 32 points over the course of the streak, pushing his numbers on the season to 51 points (24 goals, 27 helpers) through 36 games.
