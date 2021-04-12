Eichel (neck) could miss the remainder of the regular season, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Eichel has missed the last 18 games with a neck injury and now could miss the rest of the 2020-21 campaign. Fortunately, Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said that the superstar center was making improvements. The Sabres are currently 22 points out of a playoff spot so there's no real reason to rush Eichel back to action. If he doesn't return, he'll finish the season with two goals and 18 points in 21 games.

