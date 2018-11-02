Eichel generated two assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Thursday's 4-2 road loss to the Senators.

After watching his team fall to a 3-0 deficit ahead of the third period, Eichel turned on the jets and factored into two scoring plays in the final frame. With four goals and 10 helpers through 13 games, Buffalo's second overall pick from the 2015 draft has jumped out to a career-best pace in the points column.