Sabres' Jack Eichel: Sets up two in loss
Eichel tallied two assists in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Eichel is poised for a huge season, that is if the Sabres' supporting cast can provide him with more help than they have thus far. And he can stay healthy. Eichel has played just 61 and 67 games, respectively in the last two seasons.
More News
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Tallies short-handed goal versus Penguins•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Goes off for five helpers•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Lights lamp twice Monday•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Gets assist in return from injury•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Will return Saturday•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Questionable for Saturday's contest•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...