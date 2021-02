Eichel (lower body) was held without a point and registered three shots and three hits in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Flyers.

Buffalo's franchise center returned after missing the previous two games with his injury, but he failed to produce a point for the fourth time in his last seven games. It's been a frustrating season for Eichel, who has just two goals and 12 assists with a minus-7 rating through 17 contests. He'll try to get untracked Tuesday against the Rangers.