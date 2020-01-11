Sabres' Jack Eichel: Six games and counting
Eichel collected two assists in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Vancouver, pushing his point streak to six games.
Eichel failed to find the back of the net Saturday, taking three shots in the loss, but did come away with a pair of helpers, including one with the man advantage. Eichel can't be happy with his team's collective performance this season, but with 58 points in 44 games, the Sabres' captain has been nothing short of sensational in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.