Eichel collected two assists in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Vancouver, pushing his point streak to six games.

Eichel failed to find the back of the net Saturday, taking three shots in the loss, but did come away with a pair of helpers, including one with the man advantage. Eichel can't be happy with his team's collective performance this season, but with 58 points in 44 games, the Sabres' captain has been nothing short of sensational in 2019-20.