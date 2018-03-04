Sabres' Jack Eichel: Skates by himself Sunday
Eichel (ankle) skated by himself before Sunday's morning skate, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
This is the first time Eichel has hit the ice since incurring a high-ankle sprain Feb. 11, but it appears it'll still be a few weeks before he can return to game play. With the Sabres far from playoff contention, there's no rush to return their 2015 first-round pick. However, fantasy owners are yearning for Eichel to get healthy, as he's already posted his third straight 20-goal, 50-point season at 21 years old.
