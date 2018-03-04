Eichel (ankle) skated by himself before Sunday's morning skate, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

This is the first time Eichel has hit the ice since incurring a high-ankle sprain Feb. 11, but it appears it'll still be a few weeks before he can return to game play. With the Sabres far from playoff contention, there's no rush to return their 2015 first-round pick. However, fantasy owners are yearning for Eichel to get healthy, as he's already posted his third straight 20-goal, 50-point season at 21 years old.