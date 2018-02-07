Eichel scored a power-play goal and added an assist during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Anaheim.

Eichel's campaign has been prone to offensive peaks and valleys, as before his recent four-game point drought, he had collected five goals and nine assists through his previous seven contests. Tuesday's multi-point showing has him up to 21 tallies and 30 helpers through 53 games for the campaign, and as long as he's locked into a go-to offensive role, the emerging superstar's slumps project to remain fleeting. Expect career-best numbers across the board when the season's over.