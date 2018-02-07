Sabres' Jack Eichel: Snaps four-game point drought
Eichel scored a power-play goal and added an assist during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Anaheim.
Eichel's campaign has been prone to offensive peaks and valleys, as before his recent four-game point drought, he had collected five goals and nine assists through his previous seven contests. Tuesday's multi-point showing has him up to 21 tallies and 30 helpers through 53 games for the campaign, and as long as he's locked into a go-to offensive role, the emerging superstar's slumps project to remain fleeting. Expect career-best numbers across the board when the season's over.
More News
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Point streak at seven games after four-point outing•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Buries OT winner•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Two power-play helpers Thursday•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Another multi-point showing in win•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Racks up three points in loss•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Scores twice to steal victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...