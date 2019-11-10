Sabres' Jack Eichel: Snaps three-game drought
Eichel delivered a goal and assist in a 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday in the 2019 NHL Global Series.
Eichel snapped a three-game point drought with the points. He has 19 points in 17 games, which puts him on a 92-point pace and a new career mark.
