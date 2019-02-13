Sabres' Jack Eichel: Sparks offense against Isles
Eichel recorded two assists in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.
The 22-year-old set up the Sabres' first two tallies of the night, giving him a six-game point streak and 12 points (three goals, nine helpers) in his last 10 games. Eichel is just three points shy of tying the career-high 64 he racked up last season, and given his current form he could blow past that mark as soon as soon as this weekend.
