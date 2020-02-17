Eichel netted a power-play tally on five shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Eichel's third-period tally sparked a run of three goals in 1:31 for the Sabres. The star center is riding a five-game point streak with two markers and six assists in that span. He's at 74 points (33 goals, 41 helpers) through 58 contests this season.