Sabres' Jack Eichel: Suffers upper-body injury
Eichel (upper body) was injured Monday but isn't expected to be out very long, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Eichel was a game-time decision for an undisclosed reason Monday, so his in-game injury left fans and fantasy owners worried. Fortunately, it doesn't appear too serious. Buffalo is off until Thursday which might be enough time for the superstar forward to get healthy.
