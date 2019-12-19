Sabres' Jack Eichel: Surprise late scratch
Eichel has been scratched from Thursday's game against the Flyers due to an upper-body injury.
Eichel's injury will presumably force Conor Sheary back into the lineup as he was initially announced as a scratch in favor of 11 forwards and seven defensemen. The star pivot took part in warmups prior to the contest, so it's possible the issue occurred at some point just prior to the contest. In any event, Eichel's looking at Saturday versus the Kings as his next opportunity to join the lineup.
