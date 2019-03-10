Sabres' Jack Eichel: Suspended two games
Eichel has been suspended two games for Saturday's hit to the head of Colorado's Carl Soderberg, Mike Harrington of TBNSports reports.
This is an ill-timed suspension for owners counting on some late-season heroics from the 2015 second-overall pick. Eichel will miss home games Tuesday and Thursday against Dallas and Pittsburgh, respectively, before getting the chance to add to his season total of 72 points through 65 games Saturday in Carolina.
