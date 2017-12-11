Eichel racked up 10 PIM and was a minus-3 in Sunday's overtime loss to the Blues.

It was a frustrating night for Eichel, who was on the ice for all three goals against, including the overtime winner in which Vladimir Tarasenko blew right past him. He did have points in three straight contests entering Sunday, but the young center posted a minus-6 rating in back-to-back overtime losses. Eichel is an automatic roll every game, and the 26 PIM are a nice bonus this season, but the Sabres overall struggles are leading to lackluster PIM and power-play totals for the 21-year-old. If the team can build off this recent strong stretch, Eichel will be one to watch in the second half.