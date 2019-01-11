Eichel (upper body) has been activated from injured reserve ahead of Friday's game with Carolina.

Eichel was on a line with Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson during Friday morning's practice, and being removed from injured reserve indicates Eichel is finally ready to return. He's missed the past three games, but can get back to anchoring the top line, and add to the 49 points he's complied thus far.

