Eichel (ankle) was spotted on the ice Tuesday morning for practice, NHL.com's Joe Yerdon reports.

This is great news for the Sabres and Eichel, who has missed the past 14 games due to a high-ankle sprain. Despite missing a month of action, Eichel is still the team's leading scorer with 22 goals and 53 points in 55 games. Eichel skated by himself on Sunday and later on a line Tuesday with Zemgus Girgensons and Jason Pominville, while Ryan O'Reilly and Sam Reinhart formed the other scoring line with Scott Wilson. The Sabres play the Leafs on Thursday, a team they've been very good against despite their poor regular season record, and Eichel may get a chance to face good friend Auston Matthews (shoulder), who's also expected to return soon. Eichel, who has four goals and nine points in seven career games against the Leafs, is a must-play if he dresses.