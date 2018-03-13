Sabres' Jack Eichel: Takes in Tuesday skate
Eichel (ankle) was spotted on the ice Tuesday morning for practice, NHL.com's Joe Yerdon reports.
This is great news for the Sabres and Eichel, who has missed the past 14 games due to a high-ankle sprain. Despite missing a month of action, Eichel is still the team's leading scorer with 22 goals and 53 points in 55 games. Eichel skated by himself on Sunday and later on a line Tuesday with Zemgus Girgensons and Jason Pominville, while Ryan O'Reilly and Sam Reinhart formed the other scoring line with Scott Wilson. The Sabres play the Leafs on Thursday, a team they've been very good against despite their poor regular season record, and Eichel may get a chance to face good friend Auston Matthews (shoulder), who's also expected to return soon. Eichel, who has four goals and nine points in seven career games against the Leafs, is a must-play if he dresses.
More News
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Skates by himself Sunday•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Officially on injured reserve•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Out indefinitely with high-ankle sprain•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Leaves game Saturday•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Records second straight two-point showing•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...