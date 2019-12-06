Sabres' Jack Eichel: Takes point streak to 11 games
Eichel scored a power-play goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.
Eichel tallied in the final minute of regulation, but the Sabres couldn't find an equalizer. The center is up to 18 goals and 39 points in 29 games this season. During his 11-game point streak, he's posted 10 goals, 10 helpers and 48 shots on goal. Eichel's hot run has been a boon to his full-season fantasy owners, and DFS players should consider splurging for the star for Saturday's game against the Canucks.
