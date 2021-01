Eichel picked up an assist in Sunday's win over the Capitals.

The apple snapped a mini two-game pointless drought. Eichel is now up to seven assists in six games, but he is still searching for his first goal. It wasn't for a lack of effort in Sunday's meeting, as he fired eight shots on net. The goals are sure to come, but it's good to see Eichel providing offense even if it is purely in the form of assists.