Sabres' Jack Eichel: Tallies four points
Eichel scored two goals, dished out two assists and recorded six shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over Boston.
In his first three seasons, Eichel's point total rose each year, scoring 56, 57 and 64 points, respectively. Just 34 games into his fourth campaign, the star center already has 14 goals and 45 points, on pace to set new career highs in just about every offensive category. Eichel has been the driving force behind the Sabres reemergence as playoff contenders and he's become an elite fantasy stud in the process.
