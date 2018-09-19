Sabres' Jack Eichel: Tallies short-handed goal versus Penguins
Eichel filled the stat sheet with a short-handed goal, four shots, two penalty minutes, two hits and a block in Tuesday's 3-2 preseason victory against the Penguins.
The 21-year-old has never had trouble scoring. Despite playing just 67 games last season, Eichel recorded 25 goals and 64 points, but fantasy owners would like to see him contribute elsewhere. Tuesday's performance could be an indication he is ready to be a more rounded fantasy asset. Even in just 67 games, Eichel did have more power-play points, penalty minutes and hits in 2017-18 than he did in either of his previous two seasons.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...