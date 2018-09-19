Eichel filled the stat sheet with a short-handed goal, four shots, two penalty minutes, two hits and a block in Tuesday's 3-2 preseason victory against the Penguins.

The 21-year-old has never had trouble scoring. Despite playing just 67 games last season, Eichel recorded 25 goals and 64 points, but fantasy owners would like to see him contribute elsewhere. Tuesday's performance could be an indication he is ready to be a more rounded fantasy asset. Even in just 67 games, Eichel did have more power-play points, penalty minutes and hits in 2017-18 than he did in either of his previous two seasons.