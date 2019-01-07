Sabres' Jack Eichel: Team taking wait-and-see approach
Eichel (upper body) could be in the lineup Thursday against the Devils.
The team plans to make a decision on Eichel's status Tuesday, so his owners will need to wait and see what gets decided. The 22-year-old has sat out Buffalo's past two contests with an upper-body injury. Be sure to insert Eichel back into your lineup as soon as he's given the green light to return. In 40 games, the Sabres' captain has scored 15 goals and posted 49 points.
