Eichel scored a goal in a 3-1 loss to Montreal on Thursday.

It was his 30th of the season, a plateau he hit for the first time in his career. Eichel is shooting well above his career average, so this pace is likely unsustainable. But if he keeps up his overall offensive excellence, Eichel could hit the 100-point mark for the first time. His talent undeniable.

