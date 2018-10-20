Sabres' Jack Eichel: Three helpers in win over Kings
Eichel picked up three assists while adding five shots, a blocked shot and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kings.
The Sabres' top line of Eichel, Jeff Skinner and Jason Pominville was on fire, combined for nine points, and the 21-year-old center now has eight points (three goals, five assists) in eight games to begin the season. Eichel just missed scoring at a point-per-game clip for the first time in his career in 2017-18, but it looks like he's poised to reach or even exceed that plateau this year.
