Eichel picked up three assists while adding five shots, a blocked shot and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

The Sabres' top line of Eichel, Jeff Skinner and Jason Pominville was on fire, combined for nine points, and the 21-year-old center now has eight points (three goals, five assists) in eight games to begin the season. Eichel just missed scoring at a point-per-game clip for the first time in his career in 2017-18, but it looks like he's poised to reach or even exceed that plateau this year.