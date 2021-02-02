Per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers, Eichel and the Sabres' games have been postponed through at least Feb. 8, which means his next opportunity to play won't arrive until Feb. 11 against the Capitals at the earliest.

The only thing that's been able to slow down Eichel this season has seemingly been postponements, as he's already racked up two goals and 11 points through 10 games. He'll continue to feature on Buffalo's top line and first power-play unit whenever the Sabres are cleared to resume play.