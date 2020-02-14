Sabres' Jack Eichel: Three points in Olofsson's return
Eichel had a goal and two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Columbus.
Eichel got his team on the board with his 32nd goal of the season in the second period. He then rekindled his chemistry with Victor Oloffson, who was returning from a lower-body injury. Eichel assisted on Olofsson's power-play tally in the third period then added a helper on Olofsson's overtime winner. The second overall selection from the 2015 draft is up to 32 goals and 73 points in 57 games, and Eichel has been held without a point only once in his last nine games and twice in the last 19.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.