Eichel had a goal and two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Columbus.

Eichel got his team on the board with his 32nd goal of the season in the second period. He then rekindled his chemistry with Victor Oloffson, who was returning from a lower-body injury. Eichel assisted on Olofsson's power-play tally in the third period then added a helper on Olofsson's overtime winner. The second overall selection from the 2015 draft is up to 32 goals and 73 points in 57 games, and Eichel has been held without a point only once in his last nine games and twice in the last 19.