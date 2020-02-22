Sabres' Jack Eichel: Tickles twine twice in win
Eichel scored two power-play goals in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.
His tally midway through the first period ended up being the game-winner, as Carter Hutton was able to stifle every Pittsburgh shooter except for Evgeni Malkin. Eichel extended his point streak to seven games, during which he's racked up four goals and 11 points, and he's now matched his career highs in power-play goals (10) and points (26) with Saturday's performance.
