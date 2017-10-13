Eichel dished out two helpers in Thursday's 3-2 loss to San Jose.

Eichel's line with Zemgus Girgensons and Jason Pominville accounted for all of Buffalo's offense in this one, as the trio combined for both goals and six points. The man chosen behind Connor McDavid in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft is turning into a fine player in his own right with five points through four games in the early going. Unfortunately for Eichel and the Sabres, that production hasn't translated to any wins.