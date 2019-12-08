Sabres' Jack Eichel: Two helpers in OT loss
Eichel picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.
He set up Marcus Johansson for the tying goal with less than a minute left in regulation to help earn a point for the Sabres. Eichel's point streak now stands at 12 games, during which the 23-year-old has piled up 10 goals and 22 points.
