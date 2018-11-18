Sabres' Jack Eichel: Two helpers in win over Wild
Eichel picked up two assists in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Wild.
He also added five shots, two PIM, one hit, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating to his ledger. Eichel has only one goal in his last 13 games, but his 16 assists over that stretch is keeping anyone with fantasy shares in the 22-year-old happy. His track record suggests the goals will come -- he's potted at least 24 in three straight seasons to begin his NHL career -- and his 5.0 percent shooting is due to some serious positive regression.
