Eichel picked up two assists in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

He also added five shots, two PIM, one hit, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating to his ledger. Eichel has only one goal in his last 13 games, but his 16 assists over that stretch is keeping anyone with fantasy shares in the 22-year-old happy. His track record suggests the goals will come -- he's potted at least 24 in three straight seasons to begin his NHL career -- and his 5.0 percent shooting is due to some serious positive regression.