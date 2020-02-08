Sabres' Jack Eichel: Two helpers in win
Eichel picked up two assists in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.
After seeing a four-game point streak snapped Thursday against the Red Wings, Eichel was right back at it Friday. The 23-year-old has racked up six goals and 15 points in 14 games since the beginning of January, a pace that actually represents a downturn for him given his blistering early-season production.
More News
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Lights lamp in OT•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Thirty goals for first time in NHL•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Sets new career high for goals•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Keeps streak alive with assist•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Points in eight straight•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Six games and counting•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.