Eichel picked up two assists in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

After seeing a four-game point streak snapped Thursday against the Red Wings, Eichel was right back at it Friday. The 23-year-old has racked up six goals and 15 points in 14 games since the beginning of January, a pace that actually represents a downturn for him given his blistering early-season production.

