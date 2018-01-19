Eichel dished out a pair of power-play assists to go with six shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Eichel factored into both of Buffalo's power-play goals, overcoming the odds against a Rangers penalty kill that came in ranked second at 84.6 percent. The second overall pick behind Connor McDavid in the 2015 NHL Draft has done his best McDavid impression over the past four games with eight points in that stretch. He still has much to learn on the defensive side, however, as Eichel's rating fell to minus-15 with a minus-2 finish in this one.