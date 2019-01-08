Sabres' Jack Eichel: Unlikely to play Tuesday
Eichel (upper body) is expected to sit out Tuesday evening against the Devils since he joined the extras at morning skate, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Eichel reportedly synched up with Sam Reinhart (illness) and Scott Wilson (ankle) as a not-so-subtle sign that he'll miss a third consecutive game. Buffalo's premier center is being monitored closely, and he's not on injured reserve, so practice patience with him if at all possible.
