Eichel (upper body) is expected to return to practice Wednesday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Eichel has been unavailable up to this point, but the team didn't sound overly concerned about the star player's injury and listed him as day-to-day. A Wednesday return would give Eichel more than a week to prepare for Buffalo's Jan. 14 season opener against the Capitals. Teammates Victor Olofsson (upper body) and Linus Ullmark (quarantine) are also expected back Wednesday.