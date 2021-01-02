Eichel (upper body) won't practice Sunday, but coach Ralph Krueger isn't concerned about his availability for the Sabres' regular-season opener against the Capitals on Jan. 14, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

The Sabres are being extremely cautious with their franchise cornerstone, but it sounds like Eichel should make his training camp debut sooner rather than later. The 24-year-old pivot will be skating with the best linemates of his career in Taylor Hall and Victor Olofsson (arm) in 2020-21, so he's poised to have his best season yet.