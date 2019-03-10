Eichel will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety for his hit to the head of Carl Soderberg in Saturday's loss to the Avalanche, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

As Eichel and Soderberg both raced to a loose puck, Eichel dished out a hit and his shoulder made direct contact with Soderberg's head. He received a two-minute penalty for an illegal check to the head. Considering the head was the main point of contact and Soderberg didn't have possession of the puck, a suspension appears imminent for Eichel. This will be the first hearing of his career.