Sabres' Jack Eichel: Will not return Monday
Eichel (undisclosed) left Monday's game against the Islanders and will not return.
Eichel was a game-time decision for Monday's contest with an undisclosed issue, so it's possible that he wasn't fit to play despite suiting up. Buffalo should have a better update after the game but hopefully his absence the rest of the way is merely precautionary.
