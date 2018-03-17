Eichel (ankle) will rejoin the lineup Saturday against the Blackhawks.

Eichel has practiced with the team since Tuesday and has finally made enough progress to rejoin his teammates in game action for the first time since Feb. 10. He centered the second line in the most recent practice session and should draw in there Saturday against the Blackhawks, with Zemgus Girgensons and Jason Pominville.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories