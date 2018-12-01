Sabres' Jack Eichel: Wraps up stellar November
Eichel picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.
The Sabres' top line of Eichel, Sam Reinhart and Jeff Skinner accounted for essentially all the team's offense on the night, with goalie Linus Ullmark being the only other Buffalo player to pick up a point. Eichel finished November with only one goal but a whopping 19 assists in 15 games, and if he can avoid the injuries that cut short his prior two campaigns, he seems ready to join the ranks of the NHL's elite offensive dynamos.
