Quinn notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens in Game 5.

Quinn has been snakebit in the playoffs, coming up empty on 20 shots on goal. He's added four assists, 14 hits and a minus-2 rating over 11 appearances while maintaining a middle-six role. Quinn's last goal was April 9 versus the Blue Jackets, which gave him 20 regular-season tallies for the first time in his career.