Quinn scored twice and had two assists in Buffalo's 5-4 overtime win over Toronto on Thursday.

Quinn's breakout season continues, and his coach can't get enough of his game. "It's the best game I've seen him play," Buffalo head coach Lindy Ruff said after the game. "Like, all around. Four points, he had a couple goal posts, scored a couple goals. Had an unbelievable fight. Sort of. We'll give him the Gordie Howe Hat Trick on that one." Quinn finished plus-4 with four shots and five PIM, and he has six points (two goals, four assists) in his last three games. Managers who smartly nabbed him on draft day are being rewarded.