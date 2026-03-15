Quinn scored a goal in regulation and also delivered the shootout winner in a 3-2 victory over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Quinn's goal came on the power play; it tied the game 2-2. He has four goals, two assists and 12 shots in his last five games and 44 points (15 goals, 24 assists) and 144 shots in 67 games this season. Quinn's role on the second line and second power-play unit has helped him deliver a new career mark in points.