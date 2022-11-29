Quinn scored a goal during Monday's 6-5 overtime loss to the visiting Lightning.

Capping a combined four-goal first period Monday, Quinn connected on his third in three games, tying the contest at 2-2. The 21-year-old defenseman scored 59 seconds after Tage Thompson's tally. Quinn, who is attempting to rebound from a poor start this season, has collected five points in his past five appearances. Quinn, who added three shots and a plus-2 rating during the loss, had just one goal in his opening 14 outings this season.