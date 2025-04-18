Quinn scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

Quinn was able to snap an eight-game goal drought before the end of the season. This was also his first multi-point effort since March 30 versus the Capitals. The 23-year-old set career highs in each scoring category Thursday -- he finished the campaign at 15 goals and 24 assists for 39 points, surpassing his 2022-23 totals in each category by one. Quinn added 123 shots on net and a minus-18 rating over 74 appearances. He still needs to work on consistency to solidify his place in the Sabres' top six. He'll be a restricted free agent this summer.