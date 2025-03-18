Quinn tallied two power-play assists in Monday's 3-2 overtime win against the Bruins.

Both of Quinn's helpers were with a man advantage with the first of his two being a primary assist. The 23-year-old forward has 16 assists, 26 points and 102 shots on net in 59 games this season. Quinn's fourth campaign in the NHL still has the potential to be his career-best, especially after ending a five-game point drought Monday. He has six points in his last 12 games and may need a big performance or two to catch his career high in points of 37 from the 2022 campaign. Quinn's main value in fantasy is in deeper leagues due to his steady power-play time.