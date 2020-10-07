Quinn was drafted eighth overall by the Sabres at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday.

Quinn sniped 52 goals in the OHL this season. Only eight draft-eligible OHLers have pulled that off in the last two decades, and that includes studs like Steven Stamkos, John Tavares and Patrick Kane. Quinn isn't in their class, but his shot would already play in the NHL. He's strong in all three zones and his overall game continues to grow. Quinn projects as a top-six forward with elite goal-scoring potential. He'll be in a Sabres uniform in a couple years.