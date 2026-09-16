Quinn drew praise from head coach Lindy Ruff on Wednesday ahead of training camp, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

Quinn appeared in all 82 regular-season games last year and put together a career-best performance with 20 goals, 31 assists, 52 hits, 25 blocked shots and 18 PIM while averaging 15:39 of ice time. Fairburn speculates that Quinn's success could put him in the mix for a top-line role this year, but he displayed chemistry with Ryan McLeod last season and could operate as a middle-six option. Regardless of which line Quinn begins the year on, he should have opportunities to build upon his momentum during the 2026-27 campaign.