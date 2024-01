Quinn (lower body) isn't dealing with a day-to-day injury, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

Quinn was injured at the 12:53 mark of the third period following a hit along the boards from San Jose's Tomas Hertl on Saturday. The 22-year-old Quinn has five goals and 12 points in 17 appearances this season. He has played well after missing the first 32 games of the 2023-24 campaign due to an Achilles injury.