Quinn scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Quinn has scored three goals over his last two games, bringing his season total to five, and he has seven points over his last four appearances. The 25-year-old winger is unlikely to maintain this elite scoring pace for long, but he's making the most of his expanded opportunities -- he's logged at least 18 minutes in his last three contests while also operating in the first power-play unit. All signs point to Quinn maintaining a prominent role in the Sabres' attack, so trust in what he brings to the table, but some regression looks inevitable based on his recent outbursts.