Quinn scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Quinn has five goals and an assist during his four-game point streak. The 25-year-old continues to be a breakout player for the Sabres as he worked on the team's second line and first power-play unit. He's up to 14 goals, 11 assists, 73 shots on net, 17 hits, 13 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 25 appearances. He's nearly halfway to matching his career-high total of 51 points from the 2025-26 regular season, and he should shatter the mark even if his 19.2 shooting percentage this year reverts to normal.